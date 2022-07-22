Lorraine F. Bedard RUTLAND — The funeral service for Lorraine F. Bedard, 88, of Rutland who died Tuesday July 5, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center was held Saturday July 9, 2022at the St. Peter Church. The Pastor, Rev John Tokaz, OFM, Cap. Officiated concelebrant was Reverend Maurice Moreau, OFM Cap, Readers were Tracy O’Connell, Lori Bedard and Amy Bedard. The eulogy was by Tanya Bedard. Gift bearers were Kayla Ackley, Tammy Tracey and Shelby Tumielewicz. The Gospel was by Deacon Robert Paolucci. Special intentions were presented by Amy Bedard, granddaughter Bearers were Donald Alger, Andrew Bedard, Donald Bedard Jr., Kevin Bedard, Jr, Kyle Bedard, and Brian Bedard Jr. Burial followed in the Calvary Cemetery. A reception was held at the Moose Club. Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT 05701. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center 160 Allen St, Rutland, or to the Calvary Cemetery Fund, C/O St. Peter Church 134 Convent Ave, Rutland, VT 05701.
