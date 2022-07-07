Lorraine F. Bedard RUTLAND - Lorraine F. Bedard, 88, of Rutland died Tuesday July 5, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 20, 1933 in Berlin, NH the daughter of Alcide and Alberta (Ferron) Boutin. As a young lady she became employed at the Strand Theater in Berlin, NH as the candy girl; when she meet the usher she said “ I’m going to marry him” and on April 21, 1951 she married Donald E. Bedard. In 1958 the family relocated to Rutland where she was employed by Seward's Dairy Bar then the Bradford Room inside W.T. Grants. Then she and her husband became owners of Bedard’s Cash Market they operated for 48 years until retiring on June 19, 2021. She became affectionately known by her customers as, Mrs. B. She was a member of the St. Peter Church, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31, Woman of the Moose, and the Legion of Mary in Rutland. She loved her Red Sox and Football games. Watching reruns of Perry Mason, Moose Club on Wednesday Nights, dancing and always ready for a trip somewhere. She attend many special occasions, births, christening's, graduations, weddings or just backyard gatherings. She is best known as GIGI. Survivors include her husband Donald E. Bedard of Rutland, a daughter Debbie Tumielewicz and her husband Tom of Rutland Town, 3 sons Donald R. Bedard and his wife Elise of Rutland, Kevin Bedard and his wife Karen and Brian Bedard all of Rutland, Daughter-in-law Cindy Bedard of Clarendon, a sister Claire Daley of North Clarendon, 16 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 12 Great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Sharon Ann Bedard on March 2, 2006, a son Gary Bedard on July 20, 2019, a brother Robert Boutin on April 10, 2018, a granddaughter daughter Larissa Alger on Dec 31, 1979 and a great granddaughter Katelyn Elizabeth Ackley on March 26, 2011. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday July 9, 2022at the St. Peter Church. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4pm until 7pm at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT 05701. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center 160 Allen St, Rutland, or to the Calvary Cemetery Fund, C/O St. Peter Church 134 Convent Ave, Rutland, VT 05701
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.