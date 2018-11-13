Lorraine F. Holland NAPLES, Fla. - Lorraine F. Holland, 82, passed away on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Naples, FL. Known affectionately as “Mom,” “Gram,” “MeMaw,” “Gammie,” “Sis,” “Red,” “Mamacita” and “The Orchid Lady.” She was born in Rutland, VT, on May 7, 1936, to Rollin and Frances Burney. She was the first daughter, second-born child of 15 children! Lorraine is survived by her husband, Jerry; her three daughters from her first husband, Wilson “Bill” Hack Jr., Donna Fisk, Lorrie Lennox, Luanne Kerins (Kevin); grandchildren Steven and Chris Walter, Greta Marszalkowski, Stacey and Megan Kerins; six great-grandchildren; and nine brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Darcy Kidwell, who suffered with kidney disease, her parents and five siblings. She was an avid gardener, meticulous housekeeper, wonderful cook, great bowler (until the age of 81!), who enjoyed sewing, country music, making beautiful ceramic pieces and even, snowmobiling. Lorraine moved to Naples in 1978 where she started a cleaning business and formulated relationships with her clients that turned into family. Lorraine married Jerry Holland on March 8, 2002. When they moved to NLYH, they made several wonderful friends and joined a bowling league. Lorraine was proudly known as “The Orchid Lady,” with her carport full of gorgeous orchids being the envy of many. Family will host a celebration of her life at the Naples Land Yacht Harbor Clubhouse on Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Kidney Fund or Avow Hospice.
