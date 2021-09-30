Lorraine Fitzgibbons CAVENDISH — Lorraine Fitzgibbons, 90, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born June 7, 1931, in Ludlow, the daughter of Raymond Sr. and Bernice (Young) Wood. She attended Black River High School in Ludlow. On July 2, 1949, she married Russell Fitzgibbons in Brandon. Mrs. Fitzgibbons worked at Mack Molding in Cavendish, General Electric in Ludlow, and after retirement, in the kitchen/dining room at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow for several years. She was a member of Cavendish Baptist Church, its Helping Hand Class, Cavendish Fireman’s Auxiliary, and known for her donuts at bake sales and sugar-on-snow suppers. She enjoyed reading, knitting sweaters, baby blankets, dish cloths, and playing cards. Survivors include seven children, Barbara Snyder, Patricia Loeschhorn, Brenda Hutchinson, Susan Davis, Raymond, Elaine and Brian Fitzgibbons; eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Fitzgibbons was predeceased by her husband in October 2014; four brothers, Raymond Jr., Harold, Kenneth Sr. and Ralph Wood; and a grandson. The graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in Cavendish Village Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Barry Davis and Abraham Gross, followed by a reception at 184 High St. across from the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cavendish Baptist Church, P.O. Box 425, Cavendish, VT 05142; or Visiting Nurses and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, 88 Prospect St., White River Junction, VT 05001. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
