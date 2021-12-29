Lorraine G. McGuiness FAIR HAVEN — Lorraine Genevieve McGuiness, 99, a longtime resident of Fair Haven, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She had been a resident at St. Joseph Kervick residence in Rutland, Vermont, for several years. Lorraine was born Sept. 13, 1922, in South Brewer, Maine, the third daughter of Joseph M. and Annie (Cyr) Verrow. She attended St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Brewer High School in 1939. After high school, she attended Husson Business College for two years in Bangor, Maine. Lorraine was employed by New England Telephone Co. at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine, where she met her future husband, John McGuiness. They were married Nov. 14, 1945, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brewer, Maine. John and Lorraine moved to Fair Haven in 1946 to raise their family. Lorraine was a telephone operator for a brief time and did volunteer work for many organizations. She was employed by the Office on Aging as an advocate for the elderly. She loved sewing and made clothing for her family and others. She also made braided rugs and enjoyed other crafts. Lorraine was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. She was active in the Altar Society and the St. Mary’s School Guild. She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Dean) Bartholomew, of Minoa, New York, and Jean McGuiness (Robert Krause), of New South Wales, Australia; nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Kati Lapan-Farina. She was predeceased by her husband in 1984; brother, Joseph A. Verrow; and her two sisters, Clotilda Verrow and Harriette Clement. A PRIVATE funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.