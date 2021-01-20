Lorraine L. Searl PAWLET — Lorraine L. Searl, 99, a resident of Pawlet, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in the Bronx, New York, on March 20, 1921, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mabel Malley Lear. She was raised with her beloved sister, the late Joan Firing of New Jersey. After graduating from high school in Staten Island, New York, she attended business school and worked as a secretary in Manhattan, New York, for seven years. Lorraine married Paul W. Searl on May 8, 1943. Mr. Searl passed away in 2007. They raised their three children and traveled to 48 states and abroad. They lived in New Jersey, Florida and Vermont and together, enjoyed family meals, singing, listening to music and the outdoors. Lorraine was an avid reader, was fond of birds and relished working in her many flower gardens. She retained her trademark wit for all of her years. Her remarkable life was filled with kindness, joy, laughter, faith and loving family. Lorraine is survived by her children, Paul W. Searl Jr. (Edie) of Harlingen, Texas, Richard Searl (Clair) of Casselberry, Florida, and Diane Leach (William) of Pawlet; as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass of Christian death and burial was celebrated at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester, Vermont. Interment will be in Pawlet Cemetery. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
