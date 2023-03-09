Lorraine M. Spencer RUTLAND — Beloved Mother of Robert E. Spencer, Belinda Reed, Carlene Wiegel and Scott Spencer; as well as her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lorraine worked for over 20 years as a nurse's aid, and truly loved her work and the people she cared for. A strong spirited woman, who would give the shirt off her back to help someone she loved. She possessed a keen wit and playful sense of humor. Lorraine succumbed to cancer she was diagnosed with 7 years ago at the age of 86. Mom is now reunited with her lifelong love and husband of 69 years, Robert S. Spencer, who passed away on January 22nd of 2022. Mom was 7 when she first saw Dad riding his pony on his way to the river. She really admired that pony! They met again some years later and were married at 15 and 18 years old. Through the years, Mom and Dad have always been a pillar in our lives. We love and miss you, Mom. We know you are at peace now and joyfully reunited with Dad.
