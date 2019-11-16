Lorraine Mary Griffin BRANDON — Lorraine Mary Griffin, 79, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born July 27, 1940, in St. Albans, the daughter of Clarence and Kathleen (Jacob) Johnson. She attended Brandon High School. On Feb. 25, 1961, she married Allyn Albert Griffin in Leicester. Mrs. Griffin worked in the housekeeping department for Porter Hospital and Brandon Training School. Survivors include two daughters Lisa Ellis, of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, Jennifer Bartlett, of Brandon; two sons David Griffin, of Brandon, and Terry Griffin, of Warren, Massachusetts; a brother, Daniel Johnson, of Brandon; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband July 22, 2011; and a sister, Rita Bombard. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Vermont Association for the Blind, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
