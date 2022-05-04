Lorraine Pelchat Perfetti PROCTOR — Lorraine Perfetti, of Palm Desert, California, formerly of Proctor, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home March 23, 2022. Lorraine was born March 8, 1933, the daughter of NE and Eleanor (Moore) Pelchat. She was a graduate of MSJ class of 1951 and a 1954 graduate of Bishop DeGoesbriand Nursing School in Burlington, Vermont. A nurse all her life, first at Rutland Hospital and from there to Minneapolis, Minnesota, ending in Palm Desert, California.. She is survived by the love of her life, Paul; five children, Linda (Glen) Rippa, Joanna (Chris) Perfetti, Patty (Ross) Newlund, Mike (Patty) Perfetti, Richard (Shirley) Perfetti; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Mary Lou) Pelchat, sister-in-law Rose Pelchat, both of Rutland. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Robert Pelchat. Contributions in her name may be made to MSJ or a charity of one's choice.
