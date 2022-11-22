Lorraine Stewart Peters RUTLAND — Lorraine Stewart Peters, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on November 17th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A native of Rutland, Vermont, she graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1947, and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter Church. The focus of her life was her family and her faith. She looked forward to her annual trips to Maine with her daughters and holidays with her family, especially Christmas. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Robert) Foster and Martha (Michael) Smith; five sons, John (Patricia) Peters, Thomas (Cindy) Peters, Michael (Christine) Peters, Mark (Sharon) Peters, and Karl (Mary) Felkl. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren: Sarah (Richard) Poissant, Robert Foster Jr, Jeff (Nikki) Barrows, Krista (Sunrey) Reis, Abigail (Brendan) Hurson, Kevin (Kylie) Smith, Owen Smith, Michael Smith Jr. (Fiona Drayne), Nicole (Robert) Coli, Beth (Michael) Uniacke, Katie Peters, Kelsey (Patrick) Dunn, Daniel Mercer, Sean Peters (Kate MacLeod), Emily (Max) Tempel, Jack Peters, Lindsey (Jake) Hendrickson, and Brooke Felkl. She is also survived by nineteen greatgrandchildren and three special nieces, Meg, Amy, and Sue. Lorraine is predeceased by her parents, Mildred Tyler Stewart and Thomas Edward Stewart; her husband, John Alden Peters; her infant daughter, Mary Beth Peters; her sister, Barbara Stewart Colliton, and a niece, Julie Colliton. The family is especially grateful for Lorraine’s caregivers, Sue Williams and Vicki Aronson, and would like to thank Dr. Bruce Bullock and his staff, and the staff of the 5th floor at Rutland Regional Medical Center for their care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Church on Fri., Nov. 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church at 134 Convent Ave. Rutland, VT 05701 or Meals on Wheels at 80 Belden Rd. Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
