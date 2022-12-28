Lorraine Therrien RUTLAND — Lorraine Therrien, 75, of Rutland, died on Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. A wake will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Fri., Dec. 30, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. A full obituary can be viewed at cliffordfuneralhome.com
Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 2:38 am
Lorraine Therrien RUTLAND — Lorraine Therrien, 75, of Rutland, died on Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. A wake will be held at Clifford Funeral Home on Fri., Dec. 30, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. A full obituary can be viewed at cliffordfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.