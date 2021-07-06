Louie H. Senecal WEST RUTLAND — Louie H. Senecal, 86, died June 26, 2021, at home, with family by his side. He was born Dec. 27, 1934, in Shrewsbury, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Niles) Senecal and brought up in Tinmouth. Mr. Senecal enjoyed country music, playing cards, yard games, cooking, baking, as well as racing stock cars and competing at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. He was a self-taught guitar player and also enjoyed traveling in their RV. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Elaine "Tish" (Hemenway) Senecal; their children, Debra Carruth, Diana Peters, Louie, Michael, Douglas, Karleene and Kathleen Senecal; 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bea Nemeth, Kay Herrick, Fran Reynolds, Harold and Kenneth Senecal; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four siblings, Gladys Burney, Clayton, Leland and Herbert Senecal; a grandson and granddaughter. The celebration of life will be 2 p.m. July 10, at Southside Steakhouse, 170 South Main St., Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home.
