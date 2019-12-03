Louis J. Bruno rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Louis J. Bruno Sr., 84, who died Nov. 23, 2019, was held Friday, Nov. 29, at Clifford Funeral Home. Officiating was the Rev. Andrew Carlson. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Bearers were Josh Butler, Jess and Ean Bruno, Nathan Tuliper, Justin Withington and Randy Barber.
