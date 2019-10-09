Louis Carmen Rosato WATERBURY, Conn. — Louis Carmen Rosato, 90, passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2019, at Mattatuck Health Care Center, after a long illness. Louis was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Florence, VT, one of nine children born to the late Marco and Ildegonda Rosato. He loved reading, bowling, motorcycles, music, and enjoyed playing the accordion. Louis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II in Germany. After his discharge, he worked as a flight engineer for Pan Am Airlines. He is survived by his two daughters Jeanette Zuraitis, of Litchfield, and Mary Rosato, of Colliano, Italy; his brothers Umberto Rosato, of Florence, VT, and Angelo Rosato, of Watertown; two granddaughters, two grandsons; a great-granddaughter; and several nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Rosato; and five sisters Carmela Rosa, Josephine Rosato, Theresa Rosato, Joanne Rosato and Mary Nave. Funeral services and burial will be Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 3186 US-7, Pittsford, VT 05763. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, VT.
