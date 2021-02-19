Louis "Chip" Prozzo FAIR HAVEN — Louis "Chip" Prozzo peacefully passed at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Feb. 17, 2021. He was a resident of Fair Haven, Vermont. No services are planned at this time.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. High near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Occasional snow showers. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 19, 2021 @ 12:35 am
Louis "Chip" Prozzo FAIR HAVEN — Louis "Chip" Prozzo peacefully passed at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Feb. 17, 2021. He was a resident of Fair Haven, Vermont. No services are planned at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.