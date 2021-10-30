Louis Clyde Stevens MENDON — Louis Clyde Stevens, 54, of Mendon, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He was born March 29, 1967, in Rutland to Louis Coffin Sr. and Carol Stevens and grew up in Poultney. On July 30, 2011, he married Lindsay Agard and in 2012, their daughter Hailey was born. Louis was employed at Sunrise Village in Killington. To family, he was known as “Skip,” a childhood nickname. His greatest joy in life was his daughter Hailey who was the apple of his eye. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and fishing, along with his trips to Florida to see his siblings Terry and Tammy. He leaves behind his daughter Hailey; wife Lindsay; stepchildren Christopher and Ava Agard; brother Terry and wife Margaret Coffin; sister Tammy Coffin and partner Phillip; sister Brenda Coffin; half-sister Jessica Jess; and in-laws John and Stephanie Agard; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and brother Aaron Scott Coffin. Calling hours will be held from 1-3pm Saturday, November 6, at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family for funeral expenses (PO Box 612 Killington VT).
