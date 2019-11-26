Louis J. Bruno Sr. WEST RUTLAND — Louis J. Bruno Sr., 84, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center with his family at his side. He was born in Castleton, April 8, 1935, son of Frank and Mary (Bowen) Bruno. Surviving are his wife, Mary Bruno, of West Rutland; two sons Louis J. Bruno Jr. and Anthony Kevin Bruno; five daughters Cheryl Orvis, Tina Butler, Lynn Bruno, Mary T. Bruno and Kim Withington; a brother, Pat Bruno, of FL; two sisters Tony Lynch and Frances Gray, both of Castleton; 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; five brothers Frankie, John, Ralph, Albert and Joe Bruno; two sisters Louise Blair and Minnie Bruno; two grandsons Louis (Matt) Bruno and Travis A. Butler. Lou, as most people knew him, started a business with his brother, Pat, called the American Station in Rutland. He later opened the Gulf Station on the corner of State and Baxter streets and then opened Bruno’s Auto in West Rutland, retiring at the age of 79. Lou loved being a mechanic and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren his trade. He enjoyed stock car racing and building stock cars. He loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and taking Sunday rides. Lou was always there to help anyone. There are so many precious memories of Dad that will be missed dearly. A special thank you to Jen at Mountain View Genesis for the love and care extended to him while he was there. Thank you to Ann, his nurse, and the staff on Cherry Tree for making Dad as comfortable as possible through his final hours. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. A calling hour will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made the Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
