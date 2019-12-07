Louis J. Bruno Sr. WEST RUTLAND — Louis James Bruno Sr., 84, of West Rutland, passed Nov. 23 2019, with his family by his side. He was the son of Frank and Mary (Cioffi) Bruno, of Castleton. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Mary E. (Bowen) Bruno; sons Louis J. Bruno Jr., Anthony Kevin Bruno; daughters Cheryl Orvis, Tina Butler, Lynn Bruno, Mary T. Bruno, Kim Withington, and their family’s brother, Pat Bruno, of Florida; two sisters Toni Lynch and Frances Gray, of Castleton. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary; brothers Frankie, John, Ralph, Albert, Joe; sisters Louise, Minnie; two grandsons Louis "Matt" Bruno and Travis A. Butler. Lou started a business with his brother, Pat, called the American Station in Rutland and then later went on to open the Gulf Station in Rutland. After Gulf closed, he opened his business behind their home in West Rutland, running that business until he decided to retire at the age of 79. Lou loved being a mechanic; he taught his children and grandchildren his trade. He also enjoyed stock car racing and building stock cars. He loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and taking Sunday rides. Lou was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Lou also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland on Nov. 29, 2019. Officiating was Rev. Andrew Carlson. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Bearers were his grandsons Andy Velde, Josh Butler, Justin Withington, Randy Barber, Jess and Ean Bruno, Nathan Tuliper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.