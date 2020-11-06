Louis P. Velsini WHITING, N.J. — Louis P. Velsini, 75, of Whiting, New Jersey, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. He was born in Port Henry, New York, on Jan. 1, 1945, the son of Joseph A. and Thomasina Velsini. He was a graduate of Port Henry High School and received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Castleton State College. Louis was a sixth grade teacher at Fair Haven Grade School in Fair Haven, Vermont, for 35 years. During his time there, he was voted Teacher of the Year twice and Vermont’s Outstanding Teacher. He was a longtime resident of Fair Haven, Vermont, and Hartford, New York, and moved to Whiting, New Jersey, in 2014. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Louis is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara Velsini of Whiting, New Jersey; his daughter and son-in-law, Elana and David Eng of Manalapan, New Jersey; his three grandchildren, Daniel, Theresa and Nicholas Eng; his brother, Joseph T. Velsini of Oceanside, New York, and his sister, Maria Velsini of Port Henry, New York. He was predeceased by his parents. Louie was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and teacher. He touched many lives. He was loved and will be missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on Oct. 26, 2020, at All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting, New Jersey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.