Louis Sienicki RUTLAND — Louis “Frank” Sienicki, 67, died July 27, 2022, at his home. He was born in Rutland, Dec. 26, 1954, son of Louis F. and Mary (Hennessey) Sienicki. He worked for Farrell Distributing for 36 years. Frank loved dealing with his customers. He enjoyed time with his family, Harley riding, boating and his dogs. Surviving are his wife, Joan Branchaud Sienicki of Rutland; a daughter, Michele DeRosa (Greg) of Sarasota, FL; 3 sons, Justin Sienicki of Nashville, TN, Ryan Sienicki of Castleton and Adam Sienicki of Rutland; 2 brothers, Philip Sienicki of West Rutland and Vernon Reed of FL; 2 grandchildren, Sydney Sienicki and Lincoln Louis Sienicki. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Maureen Shubert of FL. A celebration of life will be held Saturday Aug. 13, 2022 from 4 to 7 pm at the Italian Aid Society in Center Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
