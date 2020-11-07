Louis "Terry" Cendrowski RUTLAND — Louis T. “Terry” Cendrowski, 72, died June 2, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Louis S. and Josephine (Farley) Cendrowski. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Cendrowski served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #31 in Rutland. He worked at Carris Reels and as a mechanic at several garages in the area. He enjoyed working on cars, NASCAR, fishing, playing cards and exploring Vermont. Survivors include his daughter, Rita Lawrence of Rutland; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and former spouses, Rita Bernier of Rutland and Linda Candreva of Cape Neddick, Maine. Mr. Cendrowski was predeceased by his siblings, Rosemary LaRose and Mary New. The graveside service was held Oct. 2 in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
