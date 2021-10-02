Louis V. Cala RUTLAND — Louis V. “Louie” Cala, 92, died Sept. 29, 2021, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Rutland, the son of Luigi and Anna (Mangione) Cala. He was a salesman for the Rutland Shopper newspaper. Mr. Cala was a member of St. Peter Church. Survivors include his relative and caregiver, Jo-Ann Rotella Ballard. He was predeceased by his wife, Else (Woodard) Cala, in 2010 and a sister, Constance Cala, in 1973. The graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
