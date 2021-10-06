Louis V. Cala RUTLAND — The graveside service for Louis V. Cala, 92, who died Sept. 29, 2021, was held Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Calvary Cemetery. The Rev. John Tokaz, pastor of St. Peter Church, officiated. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 31 of Rutland. Jim Mills provided the taps. Ron Fairbanks made the presentation of the flag. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
