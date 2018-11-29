Louis V. DiBlasio rites RUTLAND - The funeral service for Louis V. DiBlasio, 94, who died Nov. 16, 2018, was held Wednesday, Nov. 21, at St. Peter Church. Officiating was the Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor. Stu James was the organist. Louise Clarino was the vocalist. The eulogist was Laura Pierce. Bearers were Adam, Eric and Paschal DeBlasio, Jerry Patten, Charles Kaszuba and Thomas Lavictoire. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Richard White made the flag presentation and Ron Fairbanks sounded taps. Prayer services were held Tuesday at Clifford Funeral Home.
