Louis V. DiBlasio RUTLAND - Louis V. DiBlasio, 94, of Rutland, died Nov. 16, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland Aug. 30, 1924, the son of Pasquale and Mary (Cioffi) DeBlasio. Louis attended Mount St. Joseph Academy and joined the U.S. Army during World War II. On Nov. 8, 1952, he married Beverly (Garofano) DiBlasio. He was employed at General Electric Co. in Rutland for many years. He enjoyed going to casinos, watching the Red Sox and Patriots, playing cards, his grand-dogs, Molly & Ruger, and walking. Surviving are his wife, Beverly, of Rutland; a daughter, Donna LaVictoire and husband Thomas, of Chippenhook; three sons Louis DeBlasio, Dominic DeBlasio and John DeBlasio and wife Jane, all of Rutland; seven grandchildren Thomas C. LaVictoire, Laura LaVictoire Pierce, Angela DeBlasio, Stephanie Smyrski, Adam DeBlasio, Eric DeBlasio and Christopher Mangan; five great-grandchildren Olivia, Brian, Ty, Gage and Logan. He was predeceased by three brothers Dominic DeBlasio, Joseph DeBlasio and Anthony DeBlasio; and by four sisters Bridget DeBlasio Kaszuba, Ann DeBlasio Faignat, Rose DeBlasio Zullo and Jenny DeBlasio Baker. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery with a reception following. Contributions may be made to Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 West Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614 or online at www.stopsarcoidosis.org; or to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or online at www.nationalmssociety.org.
