Louis W. Skidmore DANBY — Louis W. Skidmore, 60, died June 13, 2020, in Rutland. He was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Bennington, the son of William and Ella May (Taft) Skidmore. He grew up with his sister and brother-in-law, Rosie and Donald Phillips, and attended Danby schools. Mr. Skidmore worked supplying area residents with firewood and had mowing jobs. He enjoyed hunting and playing bingo. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law of Danby. He was predeceased by a sister, Jane Clark. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, in Maple Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester Center. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.