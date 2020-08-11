Louise Ann Beaupré SHAFTSBURY — Louise Ann Beaupré died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was 85. Louise was born June 23, 1935, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to James and Cecille Kennedy. The Kennedy family lived on Gardner Street in Southbridge and spent summers on Lake Alum, a place Louise loved. She graduated from Mary Wells High School in 1955, then worked at Edwards Department Store in Southbridge. She met Robert Beaupré at this time, whom she married in 1960 in Southbridge and lived there for a short time before moving to Sturbridge and then to Holland. During this period, their children, David, Catherine and Renée, were born. In 1966, the family moved to Bennington, Vermont, where their fourth child, Daniel, was born. Louise very much liked to be at home tending to the needs of her children throughout their childhoods on Cleveland Avenue in Shaftsbury. She enjoyed baking, especially cherry cobblers, apple pies and blueberry muffins, reading the travel section of the Boston Sunday Globe, and being active in the choir and sodality at St. John the Baptist Church in North Bennington, her spiritual home for nearly 30 years. She also found joy and relaxation on long swims at Lake Paran and Lake Shaftsbury, lunching with friends in Bennington’s downtown, doing jigsaw puzzles, watching I Love Lucy and the Carol Burnett Show, vacations to Wells Beach, Maine, watching the Bruins and Red Sox, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, and any movie starring Jack Nicholson. Though it can’t be proven, it’s possible no person made more fresh-squeezed lemonade than Louise, whose children drank endless amounts summer after summer. Her lemonade, cookies, pies and pancakes were enjoyed by friends of her children, who were always welcome at her home. Louise was an exceptional caregiver: First and foremost to her four children, and then later to the residents of the Prospect and Watson Houses in North Bennington, where she worked for several years as a nurse’s aide. She tended to her residents – journalists, police officers, and monks, payroll clerks, homemakers and professors – with great love and care, tending to their needs, listening to their stories, taking interest in their careers and families, and often procuring for them candy, newspapers and other “contraband.” They loved Louise dearly in return. Louise gave and received great love throughout her life and was grateful for the many blessings bestowed upon her and her family. Her life was not, however, without significant challenges: the loss of her mother at age seven, a painful divorce in mid-life, and a traumatic head injury when struck by an automobile at age 63, which left her severely disabled. Louise’s children credit the foundation of a loving father and siblings, her deep, lifelong Catholic faith, her wonderful friends and her extraordinary ability to share a laugh, as the life-giving and fortifying sources of strength that helped her endure these great challenges. Louise is survived by her twin brother, James Kennedy of Southbridge, Massachusetts; her sister, Mary Veber of Holland, Massachusetts; her son, David (Elizabeth) of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, daughter Catherine Dickie (Daniel) of Shaftsbury, Vermont, daughter Renée Beaupre White (Chrispin) of Poultney, Vermont, son Daniel (Amy) of Takoma Park, Maryland; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Margaret. Her children are very grateful for the wonderful care Louise received at the Rutland Regional Medical Center ER and 5th floor units, as well as the staff at Barbara’s 1840 House, her home for the last 21 years and where she enjoyed the friendship of other women who have experienced traumatic head injuries. There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Southbridge, Massachusetts, followed by a private interment of ashes. Donations in her memory may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Vermont (www.biavt.org). Cards and letters for the family may be mailed to Renée Beaupré White, 635 York St., Poultney, VT 05764.
