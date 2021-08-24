Louise Annis RUTLAND — Louise Annis, 88, of Rutland, died Friday afternoon, Aug. 20, 2021, at the residence of her niece and nephew, following a long illness. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Aug. 2, 1933, along with her twin sister, Lorraine. She was educated and graduated from Montpelier High School. Louise went to work for the New York State Mental Health Division, along with her twin sister. She worked in this capacity for 35 years from 1953-1988. During this time, she and her sister, Lorraine, shared a home together. In 2007, they both moved back to Vermont. Her hobbies included helping out her siblings, nieces and nephews when they needed help. She also did home care for various friends and relatives. Louise was an artist at crocheting colorful afghans for friends and family. Survivors include nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Louise, in 2016; also by a sister, Avis A. Spicer, an infant sister, Nina Agnes; brothers, Duane T. Annis, Robert E. Annis, William Annis Sr. and Alfred Annis. Louise requested that there be no calling hours or flowers. She would be pleased if people would remember her sunny and happy life with a donation to American Heart Association and/or the American Cancer Association. She will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. A private ceremony will take place in the Wilson Cemetery in Barre, Vermont, at the convenience of the family. The Aldous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
