Louise Bizzaro Medlin RUTLAND TOWN — Private burial for Louise Bizzarro Medlin, 97, who died March 7, 2022, was held May 11 in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church, officiated. Her great-nephew, Stasu Bizzaro, read a poem and her niece, Anita Bizzarro, gave the eulogy. Private celebration of life was held at Rutland Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center in Rutland. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
