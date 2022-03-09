Louise Bizzarro Medlin RUTLAND TOWN — Louise Bizzarro Medlin, 97, of Rutland Town, passed away on March 7, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Rutland, April 1, 1924, the daughter of Charles and Philomena (Garofano) Bizzarro. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Louise is survived by her brother, Joseph Bizzarro, of Florence; and her nephew, Chuck Bizzarro and his wife, Anita, who were her caregivers for over 25 years. She was predeceased by brothers, Anthony Bizzarro, John Bizzarro and Frank Bizzarro; and a sister, Mary M. Foti. Louise loved playing tennis and watching all matches on television. She enjoyed her flower beds, reading novels, playing cards with the girls, and making bean juice on bread for her nephew, Chuck. She watched Jeopardy every night. Louise also enjoyed holidays, and all of the dinners with family and friends, her favorite being Anita’s pulled pork dinner. Chuck and Anita thank the following who, with love and support, were a part of her life: her brother, Joseph; nephew, Joe and Cherie Bizzarro; great-nephews, Stasu and Scott Bizzarro; her neighbor, Joe McCullough; friends, Sharron Jozwiak, Sharon Nutting and Marie Pomainville. These people were always there for her and made her laugh. A private celebration of life will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center at 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
