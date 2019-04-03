Louise I. Schmitt CHESTER — Louise I. Schmitt, 96, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at her home. She was born June 24, 1922, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Leon and Sophie (Cheplik) Jones. She graduated from Walpole (New Hampshire) Academy. On Aug. 20, 1944, she married Charles A. Schmitt in Croydon, Pennsylvania. In earlier years, Mrs. Schmitt worked as a maid, store clerk, machinist at Bryant Grinder Corp. and a seamstress with her own shop in Springfield. In the mid-1960s, she and her husband founded Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Windsor; at the same time, she became a licensed nurse. In retirement, she worked in Chester, again as a seamstress. Survivors include her daughter, Joan Morey; two granddaughters; three stepchildren Charles Schmitt Jr., Judy Johnson, Carol Bostwick; four step-grandchildren, many step-great- and step-great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2005 and her brother, Leon "Casey" Jones, in 1992. The celebration of her life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at her home in Chester. Burial will be at a later date in Walpole Village Cemetery in Walpole, New Hampshire. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Meals on Wheels, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156; or Chester Ambulance Service, 144 Town Garage Road, Chester, VT 05143. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.