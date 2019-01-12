Louise Lyon Mann GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Louise Lyon Mann was born on Feb. 16, 1923, in Alliance, Ohio, to parents Eugene S. and Jessie P Lyon. She died on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Glastonbury, after a short illness. Louise married James K. Mann on June 19, 1948, and they enjoyed life together for 66 years until his death in 2014. She leaves behind four children Betsy, Alan and wife Leigh, Sue and husband Duke, and Caroline and husband Bill; six grandchildren Becca, Katie, Ben, Ashleigh, Lily and Jen; and six great-grandchildren Charley, Wes, Sibley, Cameron, James and Mary. Louise graduated from New Jersey State Teacher's College and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, where she served as Pharmacist's Mate at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC. Louise and Jim moved from New Jersey to Vermont in 1964, where Louise opened The Knitting Loft in Brandon. While in Vermont, she earned two master's degrees from the University of Vermont. She taught special education to children in Vermont and later, at Cotuit and Hyannis West Elementary schools on Cape Cod, MA, where she and Jim relocated in 1976. Louise had a long history of volunteer service, including president of the Plainfield, NJ, Junior League, president of the J. Ackerman Cole PTA, and she served several thousand hours at Cape Cod Hospital. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a Brownie leader and served on various altar guilds. She and Jim belonged to The Beach Club in Centerville, MA, for over 35 years, where she served on the House Committee. Louise was a member of the Mashpee Women's Club and PEO Chapter AL in Massachusetts. For the past four years, Louise lived at The Hearth in Glastonbury, to be closer to her children. A celebration of life service will be held in the spring in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Osterville, MA, where she was a member for many years. The family wishes to thank employees at The Hearth at Glastonbury for their compassionate care and friendship over the past four years to her and her family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to The Mann Family, 31 Buckland Road, Wethersfield, CT 06109-1640. Memorial donations can be sent to Mashpee Fire Department, 20 Frank Hicks Drive, Mashpee, MA 02649. The D’Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield, CT, has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Louise with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
