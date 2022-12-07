Louise M. (Briere) Daly WATERBURY, CT — Louise (Briere) Daly, age 91, of Waterbury CT, died on November 30, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on May 11, 1931 in Granville NY. She was the daughter of William V. and Anna I. (Charron) Briere. She was raised and attended school in Vermont and later settled down in Connecticut. Louise had many interests. All who knew her know she was an advent reader her entire life. She enjoyed playing the piano and ballroom dancing. She found many hours of enjoyment bird watching in her backyard. She loved rides through the countryside and dining out, flea markets and tag sales. Fireworks and ice cream among her favorites. She loved Norman Rockwell artwork and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Later in life when her third child became a teenager, Lou went back to school, earned her RN degree and graduated with honors. She worked as an RN at Waterbury Hospital until she retired. She has always been someone to confide in for advice and support by family and friends or anyone who became part of her life. She was quite the conversationalist and was always interesting to talk to. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, large extended family and friends. Louise was predeceased by her parents and brothers William and Norman Briere and former husband Francis Daly. She is survived by her two sisters Alice and Patricia; her children Gregory, Barbara (son-in-law Randy) and Jennifer; granddaughters Marisa and Lisa; great grandchildren Derreck and Hayley; and many nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A future mass will be held at the discretion of her family. A burial service will be held at 11:15am on December 10th at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour, CT . A private reception for family will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities: Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the Wounded Warrior Project.
