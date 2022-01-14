Louise Malise ALLENTOWN, Pa. — We dare anyone to meet life’s challenges with as much feistiness and sense of humor as 5’ tall Louise Malise. Born on July 10, 1930, in Rutland, Vermont, to an Italian immigrant family, Louise was the third of 10 children. She married James Malise in 1948 and the couple moved to Parsippany, New Jersey, where they raised three affable and humorous sons - James, 72, of Allentown, Pennsylvania; John, 66, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania; and Joseph, 61, of Hackettstown, New Jersey - (the “boys”). In addition to the boys, Louise’s family tree was decorated with three daughters-in law, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. After James passed away in 1996, Louise moved to Bloomfield, Connecticut, for a time before finally settling in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Louise had many lifelong friends and was tremendously fun to be around. Either as host or as guest, she always had a batch of her famous anginetti cookies available to those she graced with her presence. Best known professionally for decades managing the Sherwin Williams in Morristown, New Jersey, and manning the desk at the Above and Beyond at the Knights assisted living facility in Allentown, Louise was a tremendously hard worker. In fact, she worked until the age of 89, when she took the fall from which she would never truly recover. Louise loved her family and never missed a single event that was important to anybody. She stuck by her principles, stood strong during a fight, swore like a sailor, enjoyed having a laugh, was easily content, never met a restaurant meal she liked as much as her own cooking, found pleasure in haggling at garage sales and finding coins in phone booths, made the best homemade pizza, drank from her Carlo Rossi burgundy jug, walked Lake Parsippany daily regardless of the weather, went to church daily even on vacation, and was an avid reader who treasured libraries. As we lay our beloved matriarch to rest in her burial pajamas that say, “Off Duty,” we remember the many times she told us that “Life is a Gift!” and we are grateful for the unforgettable gift her life was to us. Signing off for Louise Malise on Jan. 18, 2022, at a glorious 91 years of age. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in St. Peter Church. Visitation will be held on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. The family loves flowers and chocolates and says a gracious “heck, yeah” to anyone wishing to send them. Love to all our friends!
