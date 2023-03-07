Louise Pfenning RUTLAND — Louise Pfenning, 79, of Rutland passed away March 2, 2023, at The Pines of Rutland. She was born in Rutland May 1, 1943, the daughter of Orlo and Julia (Carpinello) Lull. On September 7, 1963, she married Stephen C. Pfenning. Louise was a devoted teacher for 40 years and loved by so many students. She was employed most of those years by Rutland City Schools, where she was voted Teacher of the Year in VT. She extended herself above and beyond in her role as a teacher, a support in the community, and a volunteer at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Surviving is one son, Kevin Pfenning, and his wife Amy of Rutland, two daughters Lori Raymond and her husband Joseph of Rutland, and Julie Mazzariello and her partner Daniel Parks of New Hampshire, one brother, Orlo Charles Lull of Venice, FL; eight grandchildren, Kelsey Kopka and husband Christopher, Julia Gero, Patrick, Molly and Ryan Pfenning, Matthew Mazzariello and wife Allie, Jack and Emmalee Mazzariello, along with nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband Stephen in 2013, her sister Mary Marchinkoski, and sister-in-law June Lull. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Christ the King Church. A reception to follow. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
