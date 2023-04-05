Louise R. Daly RUPERT — Louise R. “Dodie” Daly, 82, of Rupert, VT passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Wallingford, VT with her family at her side. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 4-6 pm at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Congregational Church of Rupert, 2803 VT Route 153, Rupert, VT, with interment immediately following. To read the complete obituary, sign the online guestbook, and share a memory of Louise, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
