Lowell E. Roberts RUTLAND — Lowell Elwin Roberts, 81, of Rutland, passed away Friday afternoon, May 20, 2022, at his home, with his son by his side, after a short illness. He was born Oct. 18, 1940, at the Rutland Hospital on Nichols Street, to the late Richard Stace and Mildred (Ranger) Roberts. He resided on Nickwackett Street all of his life. He attended Longfellow School, Meldon School, and graduated from Rutland High School in 1958. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he served from 1958 to 1962. In 1979, he married Sue Ann (Parker) and they were together from the time they met in 1973 until her death in 2018. He was a member of the Rutland First Baptist Church. Mr. Roberts worked at General Electric from 1968 until his retirement in 2002 after 34 years of service. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed NASCAR, football and horse racing. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing, do-it-yourself projects around the house, hunting, fishing, listening to music, reading, and vacationing to Maine with his late wife. Survivors include his son, Jason L. Roberts, of Rutland; two sisters, Elaine R. Thornton, of South Burlington, and Gail R. Bongavene (William), of Rutland Town; and a nephew, Richard P. Thornton (Judy M.), of Arlington, Massachusetts. He was also predeceased by a brother-in-law, Paul B. Thornton, in 2021. At his request, there will be no calling hours and the funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, P.O. Box 924, Castleton, VT 05735; or VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.