Lowell E. Roberts RUTLAND — The private funeral service for Lowell Elwin Roberts, 81, who died May 20, 2022, was held May 27 at Tossing Funeral Home. Pastor John Longaker of Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton officiated. Organist was Diane Chartrand. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery.
