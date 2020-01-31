Lt. Col. Edward J. Durham Jr. RALEIGH, N.C. — Lieutenant Colonel Edward J. Durham Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away at home on Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 68, following his courageous and inspiring battle against brain cancer. Ed was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 18, 1951. He graduated from Poultney High School class of 1969 and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master in Education from Old Dominion University. Ed married Mary Ellen Powell Durham on June 24, 1973, and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage together. After 20 years of military service in the Army, Ed spent the remainder of his professional career teaching mathematics at Garner High School, Carroll Middle School and lastly, at Ravenscroft School where he spent over 20 years before retiring in 2018. While at Ravenscroft, he ran the chess club and coached many sports, including football, baseball, women’s tennis and wrestling. He played an integral role in re-establishing the Ravenscroft wrestling program in 2006-2007 and remained actively involved with the program until his death. He also served as Scoutmaster for Troop 31 at Fort Monroe, Virginia. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time camping, fishing, hiking, biking and canoeing. As an avid sports fan, you could always find him cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Army Black Knights, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Appalachian State Mountaineers. Other passions included his many handyman projects and online chess. Ed is survived by wife; sons Thomas of Raleigh and Edward of Tempe, Arizona, daughters-in-law Sarah (Thomas) and Robin (Edward); grandsons Oliver and Candon; granddaughters Molly and Mae; mother Margret; brother Michael; sisters Mary Preseau, Elizabeth Nichols, Catherine Richards, Marcia Weger, Margret Thomas, Bridget Durham and Julie Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his infant son and father Edward J. Durham Sr. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 East Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC 27613. Fr. Steve Kluge will be officiating. Following the Mass, the interment with military honors will be held in Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the following: Ravenscroft Wrestling Program (7409 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615); Transitions LifeCare (250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607); St. Francis of Assisi Church (11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC 27613). The family of Lt. Col. Edward J. Durham Jr. wishes to thank Dr. Frances Collichio and the entire staff at the UNC Rex Adult Oncology Clinic, as well as the numerous special aides and caregivers, specifically Aaron Carr, Luanne Weaver, Terrisha Clifton, Carol Ganoe.
