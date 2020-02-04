Lucelia F. Lincoln rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Lucelia Fish Lincoln, 97, who died Jan. 26, 2020, was held Friday, Jan. 31, at the Ira Baptist Church. The Rev. Eric May, former pastor, officiated. Musician was Ruth Meigs. Eulogists were daughter-in-law Elizabeth Morton and grandson Jason Lincoln. Family and friends offered remembrances. A reception was held in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Ira. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
