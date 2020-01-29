Lucelia F. Lincoln IRA — Lucelia F. Lincoln, 97, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Jan. 26, 2020. She was born May 17, 1922. in Ira, the daughter of Harrison and Carrie (Reed) Fish. She graduated from West Rutland High School and went on to work for the FBI in Washington, DC, during World War ll. On Dec. 6, 1947, she married Roland Lincoln of Ira. She drove school bus for many years and was a member of the Ira Baptist Church. She enjoyed her involvement in many town activities, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Dale Lincoln of Wallingford and Denis Lincoln and wife Elizabeth of West Rutland; five grandchildren, Mollie Lincoln Russell and husband Eric, Jason Lincoln and wife Sarah, Daniel Lincoln and wife Kayla, Sarah Lincoln Czarnecki and husband Ben, Katie Lincoln Wyman and husband Jon; as well as 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; a brother, Maurice; and three sisters, Gladys, Doris and Barbara. A funeral service will be held at the Ira Baptist Church in Ira on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. with pastor Eric May officiating. There will be a visiting hour from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Ira. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.