Lucia Millikan Strauss BRANDON — Lucia Millikan Strauss, age 86, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Mrs. Strauss was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 9, 1934. She was the daughter of Dr. Andrew and Mary (Read) Smith. She grew up in the Atlantic City area where she received her education. She loved working in fashion in New York City. She resided in Florida for many years while raising her family, before moving back to New Jersey. She became a resident of Brandon in 2006. It was her desire to make her home with her beloved niece, Lucia Vail Larabee. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She shared her love of music wherever she lived. She made people smile and laugh and was someone who lit up a room with her presence. She is survived by her niece and care provider, Lucia Larabee of Brandon; a daughter, Mary Jane Ruggles of California; and two sons, Craig Ruggles of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Christopher Ruggles of Galloway, New Jersey. Several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Strauss; a daughter, Anna; and two sisters, Susan Larabee and Louise Gehringer. A private memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to American Diabetes Association of Vermont, 77 Hegeman Ave., Colchester, VT 05446; or to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
