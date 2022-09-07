Lucie Pike Anderson RUTLAND — Lucie Pike Anderson, 101, died August 26, 2022, at the Meadows in Rutland, VT. She leaves two children, Dianne and Bill, three daughters-in-law, Amanda, Francy, and Nancy, and her son-in-law, John, eight grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. Her husband, Stuart, and sons, Jim and Dave, predeceased her. Lucie was hardworking, creative, loving, generous, and unfailingly positive. After her junior year of college, she traveled west to Washington state where she married Stuart, stationed there in the U S Army and about to be shipped to the Pacific front. After the war, they settled in Pittsford and were active in the Congregational Church and the community while raising their family. Lucie returned to UVM to finish her degrees in home economics in the sixties. Upon completion, she taught for many years at Middlebury and Otter Valley high schools. Her consuming interest in textiles and design, as well as period furniture, led to her next career as an antiques appraiser. A member of the New England Appraisers Association, she determined the values of antiques and household furnishings for individuals and estates in Vermont and Lake Wales, Florida. With a twinkle in her eye, Lucie would often say to her beloved grandchildren, “I’m a tough old lady.” And, children and grandchildren have all benefited from her example of strength plus humor in facing life. The Anderson family wishes to thank Mercedes Whitney and her staff at the Meadows. They are kind, caring and professional, and the family is so grateful for their efforts in making Lucie’s last few years special and pleasant. A family celebration in her honor will take place at some future date.
