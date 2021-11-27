Lucien D. Paquette MIDDLEBURY — Lucien D. Paquette, 105, died Nov. 23, 2021, at Shard Villa, Salisbury. He was born Aug. 14, 1916, the son of Adelard and Mary (Demers) Paquette, in Craftsbury where he grew up working on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy High School and in 1940, from the University of Vermont, magna cum laude, where he later received his master’s degree in 1965 and attained the status of Professor. Mr. Paquette was employed by UVM Extension Service serving as UVM County Agricultural Extension Agent in Grand Isle County, Addison County, and as superintendent of the UVM Morgan Horse Farm in Weybridge. In retirement, he and his wife arranged Rural Route Tours. He also offered daily reports on radio stations WIPS and WFAD and weekly columns in the Addison Independent. He founded Addison County Farm and Field Days, notably competing in the hand mowing contest beyond his 100th birthday. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Middlebury, Fr. Daley Council #642 Knights of Columbus and Middlebury Union High School Booster Club. His honors included Vermont Right to Life Pro-Lifer award, induction into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame and the Middlebury College Citizens Medal. Mr. Paquette enjoyed gardening and skiing well into his 90s. Survivors include his children, Judy Mercier, Nancy Bordner, Steve, Fran, Gary, Tom, Mike, David, Barb Logan, Rene, Jan Beayon Phelps; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Loretta, whom he married Feb. 6, 1945, in South Hero; a son, L. Dennis; and siblings, Nelda, Leonel, Ernest, Hilda, Wilfred and Lida. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary’s Church, masks are encouraged, followed by a celebration of life at American Legion Post 27, Boardman Street, both in Middlebury. Private family burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shard Villa, 1177 Shard Villa Road, Salisbury, VT 05769; Addison County Home Health & Hospice, Route 7N, Middlebury, VT 05753; Addison County Right to Life, 2012 Carlstrom Road, Bristol, VT 05443; and St. Mary’s Church, 73 Weybridge St., Middlebury, VT 05753. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
