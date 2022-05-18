Lucile M. Swanson SPRINGFIELD —– Lucile M. Swanson, 107, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center, with her daughter by her side. She was born May 26, 1914, in Rutland, Vermont, daughter of Frank and Gertrude (Mills) Spaulding. She had lived in Springfield, Vermont, since 2005. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1932, where she was voted best female personality in her class. Very active in sports, she played basketball, field hockey, baseball, and ran track; homeroom activities; Student Council; National Honor Society; and Glee Club. She married Harold W. Swanson on April 28, 1933. He predeceased her on Oct. 6, 1997. When living in Rutland, Vermont, she worked out of her home until all of her six children were in school. Employed later by Fire Clay, she went on to work at GE where she retired in 1974. She and her husband spent the next 18 years wintering in Florida and returning to Vermont for the summer months. Due to her husband’s health issues, they then remained in Vermont. In retirement, she got her driver’s license, took up golf and even got a hole-in-one. She was on a bowling team and enjoyed walking and making friends. She is survived by two sons, Robert W. Swanson, of North Port, Florida, and Gary A. Swanson, of Venice, Florida; a daughter, Linda S. Johnson, of Springfield, Vermont; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and sons, Harold Swanson, Rudolph Swanson and Norman Swanson. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. Rev. Gerry Piper from the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vermont, will officiate. Contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont.
