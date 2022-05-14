Lucile M. Swanson SPRINGFIELD — Lucile M. Swanson, 107, died May 12, 2022 , at Springfield Rivers Rehabilitation Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 14, 2022 @ 12:46 am
Lucile M. Swanson SPRINGFIELD — Lucile M. Swanson, 107, died May 12, 2022 , at Springfield Rivers Rehabilitation Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.