Lucille Beaudry RUTLAND — Lucille C. Beaudry, 98, of Rutland, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on October 11, 1923 inn Rutland the daughter of Herbert and Rose (Tousignant ) Pelkey. Lucille graduated from the Fair Haven High School. She married Reginald R. Beaudry Sr on May 29, 1943. Mrs. Beaudry was employed by Moore Business Forms as a proofreader until her retirement. Lucille enjoyed golfing, bowling, cross word puzzles, soap operas and her cat Beau. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was able to stay in her home until two days prior to her death something she was very proud of. Lucille is survived by her son Lawrence Beaudry and wife Paula of Rutland Town, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased her brother Francis Pelkey in 1986, husband Reginald Sr in 2008, a son Reginald Jr in May 2022. Lucille was laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 28th 2022. She will be dearly missed. Contributions in her memory may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Special Thanks to the nurses and staff on the 5th floor at RRMC for their care and compassion for Lucille in her last days.
