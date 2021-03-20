Lucille Danyow Evarts WALTHAM — Lucille Danyow Evarts passed from this world to the next on March 18, 2021. She died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. Lucille (aka Aunt Tootie to her nieces and nephews, and Lucy to a special few) was born to Evelyn (née Smith) and Orville Danyow Sr. on July 5, 1941. She was many things in her almost 80 years on this planet: valedictorian of the Vergennes High School class of ‘59, DAR Good Citizenship Award recipient, 4-H leader, Champlain College graduate, Waltham town official, school board member/chairperson, and so much more. She was also the love of her husband, Terrance "Terry" Evarts’s, life for over 60 years. Lucille was raised on a Vermont family farm and like most farmers, she was tough as nails. But Lucille was also kind, especially to children and animals, and especially, her own. She and Terry maintained the Evarts family farm on Buck Mountain and raised assorted flora and fauna, including the stray friends of their children. After retiring from decades of service as a rural mail carrier, Lucille threw herself into civic engagement. She had always been involved in her community but in retirement, Lucille was elected town treasurer of Waltham, and most recently served as acting town clerk. Lucille also loved quarter horses and was very active in the Vermont Quarter Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA). She helped found the Region 6 division of AQHA and was an inspiration to her beloved “horse community.” Well into her 70s, Lucille hitched up the camper to her dual-wheeled truck and drove all over the northeastern USA to manage AQHA horse shows. She was honored at Region 6’s 10th year anniversary for her dedication and hard work. Lucille held true to the Vermont principle of the Good Samaritan, and always offered a hand to those in need. She was quick with a tractor tow from a ditch, or a cup of coffee for a chilled neighbor. Lucille was also an avid homeopath and organic gardener. Her flowers and vegetables were prolific, and she had the scars to prove it. Lucille was a lifelong progressive and a fierce advocate for the environment and women’s rights. Her love for her family, friends and community was immense, and she was loved twofold in return. Besides her husband, Terry; Lucille leaves behind her four daughters, Kelly, Kristine, Bridget and Karena; her sons-in-law, Brian Chambers, Timothy Bouvier, Michael “Ike” Krumenacker and Douglas Mulcahey; grandson, Dylan Chambers; daughter-in-law, Jan Tofferi-Epstein, grandson, Colby Epstein, and granddaughter, Betsy Epstein. She also leaves behind her siblings, Helen (Michael) Huestis, James (Jane) Danyow, June (David) Leffke, Sally (George) Torrey; and siblings-in-law, George (Louise) Evarts and Jean (Carroll) O’Connor; as well as many precious nieces, nephews and cousins. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Orville Jr. and Alan; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Danyow, Gloria Wade, Mary-Louise “Weezy” Austin, Joanne Evarts; and son, Ronald Epstein. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a celebration of Lucille’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, Vermont Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, or the charity that you believe would best honor Lucille’s memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.