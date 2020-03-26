Lucille Grace Huntley BRANDON — Lucille Grace Huntley, 97, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Wintergreen Residential Care in Brandon. Mrs. Huntley was born in Granville, on Nov. 7, 1922. She was the daughter of Edward and Edith (Lary) Hutchins. She graduated from Brandon High School, Class of 1940. She furthered her education at Rutland Business College. She had worked for the Ayrshire Breeders Association, until her marriage to; Wilson “Bill” Huntley on Aug. 4, 1944. They were married in Leicester Junction. During World War II, she and her husband lived in Maine, where Mr. Huntley was stationed. During that time, she worked at a local drug store. Following the end of the war, they returned to Leicester Junction, where she worked in the family store, Huntley’s IGA. They made their home in Leicester Junction for 67 years. Mr. Huntley predeceased her Oct. 10, 1991. In 2010 she moved to Brandon. She was a member of Marble Chapter #80. O.E.S. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching movies and game shows and loved music. Lucille loved the color red and she absolutely loved life. Her black Grand AM's license plate read "STAY COOL." We love you "Nana." She is survived by two daughters, Sue Nagy of Rutland; and Margie McCullough of Forest Dale; s son; Oliver Huntley III of Forest Dale; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Gary Huntley, and her nine siblings. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor of the Brandon Congregational Church will officiate. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
