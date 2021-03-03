Lucille Shattuck Prouty SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Lucille Irene Shattuck Prouty, 93, passed away Feb. 25, 2021, peacefully in her home in South Londonderry, Vermont. She was born April 2, 1927, in South Londonderry, the youngest daughter of Curtis Earl Shattuck and Martha Irene Prouty Shattuck. Lucille attended grade school at the Four Corners School, two years of high school in South Londonderry, one year at Chester High School, and graduated from Leland & Gray Seminary in 1945. On June 15, 1946, she married Gerald Emerson "Jack" Prouty in Brandon, Vermont. They were married 57 years before his passing in 2003. Lucille joined the First Baptist Church in 1941 and was a devoted member until her death. She was also a member of the MT Lebanon chapter of the Eastern Star. Lucille worked in the telephone office in South Londonderry, Stratton Mountain Inn, Birkenhaus, The Barn Children’s Shop and The Derry Pharmacy. Lucille was also a caregiver to several special people and to all of us. Lucille enjoyed birds, flowers and spending time outside on her back deck. She was kind and loving to everyone she knew and everyone she knew loved her. She shared her quick wit with a twinkle in her eye, a giggle in her voice, and a smile on her face. Her family was her greatest joy from her oldest daughter to her youngest great-grandson and everyone in-between. She is survived her children, Linda Derby (Winston) from New Market, Tennessee, their son, Jerry (Denise) Derby, his daughter, Rebecca, and Denise’s daughter, Krista; Larry Prouty (Shelly) from Londonderry, Vermont, his daughter, Kristen O’Brian, and her son, Codi; Judy Petermann from Weathersfield, her children, Heather Presch (Bill), their children, Hannah and Sam, Kyle Petermann and his children, Trace and Rodger; Jacqueline Wiley of South Londonderry, her children, Kaitlyn Lewis of Mechanicsville, New York (Spencer), their daughter, Eloise, Leah Dames of Mechanicsville, New York (Zackerie), their daughter, Ayla, Caleb Wiley of East Dorset, Vermont (Sarah,) their sons, Dean and Wesley. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Barbara Crowninshield. Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Emerson Prouty; great-grandsons, Ryan Gordon and Noah Allan Wiley; her sister, Phyllis Emma Clark; and her son-in-law, Daniel Petermann. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of South Londonderry. Vermont.
